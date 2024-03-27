Colliers India Bags Rs 220 Crore Order From Epic Designers To Set Up Garment Factory

Badal Yagnik (right) — the newly appointed CEO of Colliers India — with Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director at the real estate consultant. (Photograph: Company source)
Real estate consultant Colliers India on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 220-crore design and build turnkey order from EPIC Designers for setting up a garment factory in Odisha.
Real estate consultant Colliers India on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 220-crore design and build turnkey order from EPIC Designers for setting up a garment factory in Odisha.
In a statement, Colliers India said it has 'won design and build turnkey assignment from EPIC Designers which is to set up its first manufacturing unit in the country'.
Hong Kong-based fashion company EPIC Designers has acquired 40 acres of land at the IDCO Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and is looking to build a modern facility.
'Focused on sourcing sustainable materials, minimizing waste, and curbing its carbon footprint, this garment factory will be the first of its kind and a gamechanger for the apparel industry in India. The company intends to employ over 6000 people to run the facility,' the statement said.