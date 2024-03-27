NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsColliers India Bags Rs 220 Crore Order From Epic Designers To Set Up Garment Factory
ADVERTISEMENT

Colliers India Bags Rs 220 Crore Order From Epic Designers To Set Up Garment Factory

Colliers India said it has 'won design and build turnkey assignment from EPIC Designers which is to set up its first manufacturing unit in the country'.

27 Mar 2024, 04:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Badal Yagnik (right) — the newly appointed CEO of Colliers India — with Sankey Prasad,&nbsp;chairman and managing director at the real estate consultant. (Photograph: Company source)</p></div>
Badal Yagnik (right) — the newly appointed CEO of Colliers India — with Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director at the real estate consultant. (Photograph: Company source)

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 220-crore design and build turnkey order from EPIC Designers for setting up a garment factory in Odisha.

In a statement, Colliers India said it has 'won design and build turnkey assignment from EPIC Designers which is to set up its first manufacturing unit in the country'.

Hong Kong-based fashion company EPIC Designers has acquired 40 acres of land at the IDCO Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and is looking to build a modern facility.

'Focused on sourcing sustainable materials, minimizing waste, and curbing its carbon footprint, this garment factory will be the first of its kind and a gamechanger for the apparel industry in India. The company intends to employ over 6000 people to run the facility,' the statement said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT