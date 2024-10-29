Colgate India To Appeal Rs 254.27 Crore Income Tax Demand

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. said on Tuesday that it plans to appeal a recent Income Tax Authority’s order demanding Rs 254.27 crore for the assessment year 2021-22. The order included an intimation for Rs 170 crore, communicated to the company.

The FMCG company said that it will challenge the order before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and confirmed that the tax liability does not impact its financial operations or any other business activities, according to its stock exchange filing.

The current demand followed a prior tax notice issued in July, where the Income Tax Authority raised a transfer pricing-related demand of Rs 248.74 crore for the financial year ending March 2021. Colgate-Palmolive (India) had acknowledged this earlier notice, affirming its intent to address the matter following the due process.