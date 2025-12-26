Business NewsBusinessCoinbase Says Former Agent Arrested In India Over Exchange Hack
ADVERTISEMENT

Coinbase Says Former Agent Arrested In India Over Exchange Hack

In May, the company said hackers bribed contractors or employees outside the US to steal sensitive customer data and demanded a $20 million ransom.

26 Dec 2025, 11:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image:&nbsp;Bloomberg)</p></div>
(Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Coinbase Global Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said that a former customer service agent for the largest US crypto exchange was arrested in India, months after hackers bribed customer service representatives to gain access to customer information.

In May, the company said hackers bribed contractors or employees outside the US to steal sensitive customer data and demanded a $20 million ransom, in one of the most high-profile security breaches of a crypto trading platform. At the time, San Francisco-based Coinbase estimated the incident could cost up to $400 million to remedy.      

A spokesperson of Coinbase confirmed the arrest in India and added that the news follows the exchange’s recent work with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, in which the prosecutors filed charges against a Brooklyn man who was accused of running “a long-running impersonation scheme targeting Coinbase customers.”

Shares of Coinbase fell about 1.2% to $236.79 on Friday. The stock is down around 4.6% this year.

ALSO READ

CCI Clears Crypto Platform Coinbase's Minority Stake Purchase In DCX Global
Opinion
CCI Clears Crypto Platform Coinbase's Minority Stake Purchase In DCX Global
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT