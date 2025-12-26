Coinbase Says Former Agent Arrested In India Over Exchange Hack

Coinbase Global Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said that a former customer service agent for the largest US crypto exchange was arrested in India, months after hackers bribed customer service representatives to gain access to customer information.

In May, the company said hackers bribed contractors or employees outside the US to steal sensitive customer data and demanded a $20 million ransom, in one of the most high-profile security breaches of a crypto trading platform. At the time, San Francisco-based Coinbase estimated the incident could cost up to $400 million to remedy.