Explained: Cognizant Employee Activity Monitoring Controversy And Clarification From Company

According to a report in The Times of India, Cognizant has rejected claims that it monitors employees. A spokesperson said the company "occasionally" uses "various productivity measurement tools, a common industry practice, in select business process management or intuitive operations and automation projects, at the request of customers."

The tools are intended "to help better understand the client process steps and related time metrics to assess process design inefficiencies as part of the process transformation efforts" and are "not designed or used to track or evaluate the individual performance of employees."

As per the TOI report, the spokesperson added that the tools are implemented only with employee consent, "and it is made clear that these are not used for performance evaluation," and they "have no impact on the composition of teams engaged in these projects."