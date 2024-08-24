Cognizant Files Lawsuit Against Infosys Over Stealing Of Trade Secrets, Infosys Denies Allegations

TriZetto, a subsidiary of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., has filed a lawsuit against Infosys Ltd. in a US federal court, accusing the Bengaluru-headquartered company of stealing trade secrets and information related to healthcare insurance software.

Infosys, in a statement, denied all allegations. The company asserted it is aware of the lawsuit and will defend its position in the court.

Cognizant has accused Infosys of illegally accessing data from TriZetto's software and using the same to develop and market a competing product. Its offerings include TriZetto's Facets and QNXT, which healthcare insurance firms use to automate tasks.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based IT firm, which has a majority of its staff in India, has reportedly alleged that Infosys misused TriZetto's software to create 'Test Cases for Facets', which repackaged its data into an Infosys product.

Further, it has reportedly alleged that Infosys created software to extract data from QNXT, that contained confidential TriZetto information.

Earlier this week, Cognizant named former Infosys executive Rajesh Varrier as global head of operations and India head, following the resignation of Rajesh Nambiar, who is set to take over as Nasscom president.

Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S is also an Infosys veteran, whose 20-year career at the Bengaluru-based firm saw him holding various leadership roles, including president from January 2016 to October 2022.