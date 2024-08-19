Cognizant Clarifies Salary Range For Freshers After Facing Social Media Backlash

Cognizant has clarified its stance on the salary it offers to freshers after facing social media criticism. The information technology services and consulting company said on Sunday that the Rs 2.52 lakh annual salary reported online pertains to non-engineering undergraduate degree holders and not fresh engineering graduates.

The company also pointed out that its salary range for fresh engineering graduates is between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 12 lakh annually, depending on the specific hiring category, skill set, and relevant industry certifications.

Cognizant's salary offer for non-engineering graduates, who are recruited for administrative and other roles, has been misconstrued as the standard compensation for all fresh hires.

The company invests significantly in training and upskilling these employees, which includes IT training that enhances their skills and prepares them for various roles within the company.