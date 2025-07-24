Coforge Dividend Declared: Check Amount, Record Date, Payment Date And More
Coforge Dividend News: The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the interim dividend is July 31.
The Board of Directors of Coforge Ltd. has approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The company announced the interim dividend for FY26 on July 23 along with its financial results for Q1FY26.
Coforge Dividend
The Board of Directors of Coforge has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY 2025-26. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the interim dividend is July 31.
In a stock exchange filing dated July 23, the company said, “The Board has also declared interim dividend of Rs 4 (Rupees Four only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2025-26.”
Coforge Dividend Record And Payment Date
The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the interim dividend is July 31. The payment of the interim dividend would be made within 30 days from the date of declaration of the dividend.
“The Board has fixed July 31, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend,” the company informed the bourses.
Coforge Q1FY26 Results
Coforge reported a 156% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 356.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 139.3 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 55.67% YoY to Rs 3,707.2 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,381.5 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses rose 54% YoY to Rs 3,317 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,152.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Revenue from operations grew 56.5% YoY to Rs 3,688.6 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,357.1 crore in Q1FY25. Profit before tax rose 59.4% YoY to Rs 365.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 229.3 crore in the year-ago quarter
Coforge Dividend History
In 2025, Coforge announced two interim dividends of Rs 19 each in January and May 2025. In 2024, it declared four interim dividends of Rs 19 each. It also announced four interim dividends of Rs 19 each in 2023.
Shares of Coforge were trading 6.77% lower at Rs 1,724.50 apiece on the NSE at 10:05 a.m., compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark Nifty50 at 25,174.