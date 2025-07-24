Coforge Dividend Declared: Check Amount, Record Date, Payment Date And More

The Board of Directors of Coforge has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY 2025-26. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the interim dividend is July 31.

In a stock exchange filing dated July 23, the company said, “The Board has also declared interim dividend of Rs 4 (Rupees Four only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2025-26.”