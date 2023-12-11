Coforge Aims To Grow In Mid-Teens Through Next Fiscal Despite Macro Hiccups

Coforge Ltd. is confident of growing in the mid-teens in the current and the next financial years in its endeavour to become a $2-billion company.

The digital engineering company expects to clock a revenue growth at the lower end of its guidance of 13–16% in the current fiscal, Coforge's deputy chief financial officer, Saurabh Goel, told Jefferies Financial Group Inc. during an investor meeting.

This is despite higher-than-expected furloughs in the October–December quarter and unfavourable macroeconomics, according to a note by Jefferies on Sunday. The Noida-based company aims to clock similar growth in the next fiscal on the back of deal wins even if the demand doesn't pick up.