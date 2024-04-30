Coca-Cola's Q1 Earnings From India Hit Rs 2,420 crore Through Refranchising Bottling Operations

Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey said, "We are encouraged by our start to 2024, delivering another quarter of volume, topline and earnings growth amidst a dynamic backdrop."

On the outlook, the company said it "expects to deliver organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth of 8-9%, which consists of operating performance at the high end of the company's long-term growth model and the anticipated pricing impact of a number of markets experiencing intense inflation."