Coca-Cola Revamps ‘Holidays Are Coming’ Ads With AI-Driven Makeover, Faces Backlash

The campaign, which spans around 140 countries, comprises two AI-generated commercials created by Silverside and Secret Level studios. Though Coca-Cola declined to disclose production costs, chief marketing officer Manolo Arroyo highlighted the efficiency of using AI. “Before, when we were doing the shooting and all the standard processes for a project, we would start a year in advance. Now, you can get it done in around a month,” WSJ quoted Arroyo as saying.

Coca-Cola joins a growing list of advertisers embracing generative AI due to cost efficiency and speed. This shift has, however, sparked criticism from within the creative community. Animator and writer Alex Hirsch, reacting to last year’s campaign, said that Coca-Cola is “red because it’s made from the blood of out-of-work artistes.”

While some brands like Aerie have publicly rejected AI in their marketing, a January survey by research firm Attest found that 46% of consumers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia still disapprove of the use of AI in ad campaigns.

Industry data indicates growing adoption nonetheless. The Interactive Advertising Bureau reported that 30% of connected-TV, social and online video ads this year have incorporated generative AI tools.

In a behind-the-scenes film, Coca-Cola showcased a “team of artistes” who work “frame-by-frame, often pixel-by-pixel” to refine AI-generated imagery. “The core of this, the engine of this, is human storytellers,” Arroyo said, according to WSJ.