Coca-Cola India Business Witnesses Robust Growth In 2023

For its bottling investments group, "unit case volume declined 1% for the quarter, as growth in India and the Philippines was more than offset by the impact of refranchising bottling operations."

Last month, Coca-Cola's Indian bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) transferred bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, and the Northeast and parts of West Bengal to its existing partners in these three regions.