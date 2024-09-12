Coastal Energen Acquisition: Adani Power Led Consortium To Continue Operating Tamil Nadu Plant

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order that temporarily halted Adani Power Ltd.-led consortium's resolution plan for debt-ridden Coastal Energen Pvt.

As a result, the consortium will continue its operations at the 1,200 MW plant situated in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The court said that the NCLAT order suffered from inconsistencies and has directed that the appellate tribunal hear the case for final disposal on Sept. 18. The counsels appearing for the parties will not seek any adjournments when the case comes up for hearing, the court also said.

The court has clarified that the consortium will not dismantle the plan, nor create any third party rights.

It was further clarified that the court was not commenting on the merits of the case as of now and that no equities shall be claimed by way of the court's order.