Coal India's Contribution To Government Drops To Rs 28,930 Crore In First Half Of FY25
In the April-September period of FY24, the PSU had paid Rs 29,122.13 crore to the government exchequer, according to provisional figures of the coal ministry.
State-owned Coal India Ltd.'s contribution to the government exchequer dropped marginally by 0.6% to Rs 28,930.27 crore in the first half of the ongoing fiscal over the year-ago period.
In the April-September period of FY24, Coal India, which accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output, had paid Rs 29,122.13 crore to the government exchequer, according to provisional figures of the coal ministry.
Total levies paid to the government in September also dropped by 11.1% to Rs 4,335.24 crore from Rs 4,878.84 crore paid in the corresponding month of FY24.
Of the total Rs 28,930.27 crore paid to the government exchequer in April-September quarter of FY25, maximum amount of Rs 6,452.30 crore went to the Jharkhand government, followed by Rs 6,383.14 crore to the Odisha government, Rs 5,432.02 crore to Chhattisgarh, Rs 5,177.41 crore to Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 2,782.25 crore to Maharashtra, among others.
The coal-producing states earned the revenue from royalty, District Mineral Foundation and the National Mineral Exploration Trust, among others.
The government had earlier said that coal-producing states earned a revenue of Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the last nine years from royalty, DMF and NMET.
The coal mining sector has proved to be a big booster for the economic growth of the states that produce the fossil fuel.
The PSU's coal output in the April-September period of the current fiscal increased 2.5% to 341.5 MT, over 332.9 MT in the year-ago period.
In fiscal 2023-24, Coal India's production had risen by 10% to 773.6 million tonne, but fell short of its production target of 780 MT. The company's output was 703.2 MT in the preceding 2022-23 fiscal.
Coal India's production for FY25 is pegged at 838 MT.