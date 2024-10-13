Coal India's Contribution To Government Drops To Rs 28,930 Crore In First Half Of FY25

State-owned Coal India Ltd.'s contribution to the government exchequer dropped marginally by 0.6% to Rs 28,930.27 crore in the first half of the ongoing fiscal over the year-ago period.

In the April-September period of FY24, Coal India, which accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output, had paid Rs 29,122.13 crore to the government exchequer, according to provisional figures of the coal ministry.