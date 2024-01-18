Coal India Units Get Cabinet Nod For Equity Investment In Thermal Power Plants

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved on Thursday proposals for equity investment by Coal India Ltd. subsidiaries for setting up two thermal power plants.

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd.'s proposal is for the 660-megawatt thermal power plant through a joint venture with Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Co. at Amarkantak thermal power station in Anuppur district, according to an official release.

The second proposal is by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. for a 2x800 MW thermal power plant through subsidiary Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd. in Odisha's Sundargarh district.