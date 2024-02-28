NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCoal India To Hold 51% Stake In Rs 11,700 Crore Coal-To-Chemical JV With BHEL
ADVERTISEMENT

Coal India To Hold 51% Stake In Rs 11,700 Crore Coal-To-Chemical JV With BHEL

Coal India to hold 51% stake in Rs 11,700 crore coal-to-chemical joint venture with BHEL in Odisha.

28 Feb 2024, 09:32 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Excavators at a Coal India operated mine (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Excavators at a Coal India operated mine (Source: Company website)

Coal India Limited on Wednesday said it will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for the coal-to-chemicals project in Odisha.

"To form a JV company to undertake coal-to-chemicals business by initially setting up a Coal to 2000 tons per day Ammonium Nitrate Plant using BHEL’s in-house developed Pressurized Fluidized Bed Gasification technology," the company informed the bourses.

"Equity shareholding shall be 51% with CIL and 49% with BHEL," the miner said.

The CIL project involves its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Jharsuguda district of Odisha at an estimated project cost of Rs 11,782 crore considering a debt-equity ratio of up to 70:30, the government said earlier.

The venture will kick off with the construction of a state-of-the-art Coal to Ammonium Nitrate Plant, leveraging BHEL’s Pressurized Fluidized Bed Gasification technology.

CIL, in a pivotal role, pledges to guarantee the off-take of a minimum of 75% of the production.

The company also stated that the JVC for the development of coal to Syngas Island/gasification plant on a lump sum turnkey basis harnessing BHEL's esteemed PFBG technology, following the meticulous scrutiny and finalization after a Detailed Feasibility Report.

Meanwhile, CIL had signed an MoU with GAIL for setting up of Coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas project at Sonepur Bazari area of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Burdwan district at an estimated project cost of Rs 13,052 crore.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT