Jharkhand Latest Mined Mineral Bill Likely To Impact Coal India, Tata Steel

Coal India Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. are two metal companies that are likely to be impacted by the "Jharkhand Mineral-Bearing Land Cess Bill 2024", which was passed by the state assembly on Aug. 2.

The bill proposes tax rates for different minerals on a per-metric-tonne basis. This includes a tax of Rs 100 for coal and iron ore, Rs 70 for bauxite, and Rs 50 for manganese ore and other minerals.

Big mines like coal and iron ore—where prices are low but volumes are high—stand to be the most affected because the taxes are on a per-metric-tonne basis, Arun Misra, executive director at Vedanta, told NDTV Profit.