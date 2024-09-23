Coal India, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam To Form JV Firm For Thermal Power Project

The JV firm will add the aforementioned power project and/or undertake any other thermal power business related projects including renewable generation obligations.

While Coal India will hold a 74% stake in the venture, RRVUNL's share will be 26%. The joint venture firm will be incorporated as a “Private Limited” company.

The initial paid-up share capital of the join venture will be Rs 10 Lakh.

The authorized share capital for the same will be Rs 10 crore, comprising of 10 lakh equity shares worth Rs 10 each.