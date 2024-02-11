Coal India, HAL, NHPC Q3 Results — Earnings Estimates

Coal India Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., NHPC Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Monday.

Coal India is expected to post a net profit of Rs 7740.10 crore as against a revenue of Rs 35651.70 crore for the October-December quarter on Monday, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Hindustan Aeronautics is expected to report a net profit of Rs 1225.40 crore and a revenue of Rs 6448.90 crore for the quarter ended December, according to consensus estimates. NHPC will likely report a profit of Rs 663.2 crore, as against revenue of Rs 2386.30 on Monday, according to estimates.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., Steel Authority Of India Ltd., The Phoenix Mills Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Basf India Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., Heg Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Tci Express Ltd., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Ami Organics Ltd., will also report their earnings on Monday.

Further, The Anup Engineering Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., Ashiana Housing Ltd., Bajel Projects Ltd., Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd., Force Motos Ltd., Hindware Home Innovation Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Service Ltd., G R Infraprojects Ltd., Optiemus Infracom Ltd., Orissa Minerals Development Co., Patel Engineering Ltd., Pearl Global Industries Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., SEAMEC Ltd., Skipper Ltd., Savita Oil Technologies Ltd., TARC Ltd., Nirlon Ltd., Repco Home Finance Ltd. will also report their earnings on Monday.