Coal India Enters Into Pact With Ircon For Development Of Rail Infrastructure
The memorandum of understanding was signed in Kolkata.
Coal India Ltd. has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Ircon International Ltd. to jointly develop rail Infrastructure of the company along with its subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The MoU was signed in Kolkata.
"Coal India Ltd (CIL) and IRCON International Limited have executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 08.10.2025 at Kolkata with an intent of development of Rail Infrastructure of CIL and its subsidiaries", the filing stated.
Coal India Q1 Performance
Coal India Ltd. posted a 20% decline in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
The state-run coal supplier reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 8,743.38 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 10,959.47 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Revenue fell 4.4% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 35,842.19 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 13% year-on-year to Rs 12,521.42 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 34.9%.
Coal India Q1 Highlights
Revenue down 4.4% to Rs 35,842.19 crore versus Rs 37,503.87 crore.
Net profit down 20% to Rs 8,743.38 crore versus Rs 10,959.47 crore.
Ebitda down 13% to Rs 12,521.42 crore versus Rs 14,338.53 crore.
Margin at 34.9% versus 38.2%.
Coal India Share Price Today
Coal India's stock closed 0.68% lower at Rs 382.10 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, compared to a 0.25% decline in the benchmark Nifty index. The share price has fallen 0.53% on a year-to-date basis, and is down 22.31% in the last 12 months
Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 407.45 implies an upside of 6.6%