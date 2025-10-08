Coal India Enters Into Pact With Ircon For Development Of Rail Infrastructure

Coal India Ltd. has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Ircon International Ltd. to jointly develop rail Infrastructure of the company along with its subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The MoU was signed in Kolkata.

