Coal India Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 5.25 Per Share

Coal India Ltd. has declared its second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share for the current financial year.

The company's board decided on an interim dividend at a face value of Rs 10 per share, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company has fixed Feb. 24 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders by March 12.

The dividend announcement came after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. The state-run coal producer's profit increased 17.8% to Rs 9,093.7 crore for the quarter ended December, beating analysts' estimates.

Shares of Coal India closed 4.97% lower at Rs 433.05 apiece before the results were announced, as against a 0.73% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock has risen 103% over the last 12 months.