Coal India Bags First Critical Mineral Asset With Graphite Block

State-owned Coal India Ltd. has secured its first critical mineral asset, a graphite block in Madhya Pradesh, it announced on Monday.

This move marks CIL's entry into non-coal mineral mining, enhancing its role in supporting the green energy transition.

CIL emerged as the preferred bidder for the Khattali Chotti graphite block in the Alirajpur district during the Ministry of Mines' second tranche forward auction held on July 9, according to a statement.

The company won the bid with a mining premium of 150.05% of the mineral dispatch value, payable to the state.