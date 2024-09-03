Coal India And Aster CMI Team Up For Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplants

"Thalassemia and aplastic anaemia are life-threatening conditions where the bone marrow fails. Without treatment, most patient’s lifespan will decrease drastically, in a few instances, even less than a year. This tie-up will enable us to offer curative BMT treatment to many more children with these conditions so that they can lead a normal fulfilling life they deserve," said Dr Stalin Ramprakash, Senior Consultant of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Aster CMI Hospital.