Co-Working Firm EFC To Set Up Investment Manager For SM-REITs

EFC Founder and CEO Umesh Sahay said, "India's economy is on a growth trajectory, and this is likely to spur investments across sectors, including real estate -- both commercial and residential." "With SEBI notifying amended regulations for SM REITs, investors can now own rent-yielding real estate assets by making a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh. The move will help enhance transparency and boost participation of both domestic and foreign retail investors, thereby leading to better liquidity in the market," he said.