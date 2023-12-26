Co-Operative Banks Navigate Choppy Waters As RBI Turns Up Scrutiny

India’s urban co-operative banks continue to face the heat as the Reserve Bank of India ramps up its scrutiny.

On Nov. 24, the RBI superseded the board of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank Ltd. for a period of 12 months. While the central bank resorted to this action due to ‘material concerns over poor governance standards,’ the bank’s former chairman Sandeep Ghandat dragged the RBI to the court.

"The RBI's approach is based on two main ideas - protect the depositors interest and ensure that there are no disruptions in the financial sector," according to Satish Marathe, director on the Central Board of the RBI.

An overview of statements issued by the regulator this calendar year till Dec. 20, shows 232 instances of RBI action on cooperative banks. Of these, there were 193 monetary penalties, 23 supervisory/regulatory actions, and 16 license cancellations, according to RBI data.

The actions were due to many reasons, ranging from violation of Know Your Customer norms, to sanctioning of loans in violation of specific directions under the Supervisory Action Framework, giving out loans to Directors and their relatives, and so on.