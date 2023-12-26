Co-Operative Banks Navigate Choppy Waters As RBI Turns Up Scrutiny
There were 232 instances of RBI action on cooperative banks, as of Dec 20, which include 193 monetary penalties, 23 supervisory/regulatory actions, and 16 license cancellations.
India’s urban co-operative banks continue to face the heat as the Reserve Bank of India ramps up its scrutiny.
On Nov. 24, the RBI superseded the board of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank Ltd. for a period of 12 months. While the central bank resorted to this action due to ‘material concerns over poor governance standards,’ the bank’s former chairman Sandeep Ghandat dragged the RBI to the court.
"The RBI's approach is based on two main ideas - protect the depositors interest and ensure that there are no disruptions in the financial sector," according to Satish Marathe, director on the Central Board of the RBI.
An overview of statements issued by the regulator this calendar year till Dec. 20, shows 232 instances of RBI action on cooperative banks. Of these, there were 193 monetary penalties, 23 supervisory/regulatory actions, and 16 license cancellations, according to RBI data.
The actions were due to many reasons, ranging from violation of Know Your Customer norms, to sanctioning of loans in violation of specific directions under the Supervisory Action Framework, giving out loans to Directors and their relatives, and so on.
In 2022, however, the regulator initiated 177 monetary penalties worth Rs 12.9 crore, compared with 122 monetary penalties worth Rs 11.9 crore in 2021, according to an independent study conducted by CA Shriram K Deshpande.
With 1,514 UCBs in India, there exists a conflict between the regulations and these lenders, according to Jyotindra M. Mehta, president, of the National Federation Of Urban Cooperative Banks And Credit Societies Limited.
"Most of the time these cooperative banks are not allowed to grow due to strict regulation. Yet, they are managing it and catering to needs in their own way," he said.
The Issues - Explained
"The main issue is lack of modern technology," Mehta said.
However, according to Marathe, a combination of several factors impact the working of cooperative banks, leading to frequent actions by the regulator. These include:
Limited Capital: Having sufficient capital enables a lender to face unexpected risks. But in the event of this paucity, their risk-varying capacity gets limited, hindering the ability to lend and expand services. Sometimes, these banks also struggle to raise more capital.
Lack of Talent Pool: UCBs often fail at employing professionals with relevant experience as the talent pool tends to prefer other lucrative jobs. Even the management that exists, often grows with the banks, leading to limited exposure.
Risk Management: These lenders suffer lack inadequate risk assessment and management practices that often expose them to various problems. These include credit risk, operational risk and so on.
Management Problems: Often, it is understood that cooperative banks are run by directors, leading to concentration of power in the hands of few. But as banking gets more complex, it becomes important for these UCBs too, to delegate work and bring in people with a variety of experiences.
Technology and Cybersecurity: Many UCBs lag in adopting modern technology and infrastructure. With outdated systems, efficiency and ability to compete with larger financial institutions often gets tested.
Regulator Vs UCBs - The Way Forward
"There is a general perception that the RBI is anti-cooperative banks; it's not true," according to Marathe.
The supervisory oversight is to ensure that banks function as per the guidelines and equal treatment is given to all, he explained.
However, Mehta somewhat refutes this and calls for differential regulation. It is important that the RBI supports growth and treats UCBs differently than other regulated entities, according to him.
"Differential regulation is the need of the hour and cooperative banks need to be given some special treatment because the segment they cater to is very different," he said.