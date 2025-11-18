CNG Supply To Mumbai Gas Pumps Restored, Says Mahanagar Gas

The CNG supply to gas pumps in the Mumbai region has been restored after the damage to the main supply pipeline was fixed, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. said on Wednesday evening.

"The rectification work of GAIL's damaged main gas pipeline in RCF Trombay premises has been completed and gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS), Wadala by GAIL has been restored. The gas supply to the affected CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai has been restored," the company said in a statement.

The restoration of gas supply to affected industrial and commercial customers is in progress.

The disruption in the metropolis caused long queues outside MGL stations since Sunday. The company attributed the issue to third-party damage to the main gas supply pipeline of GAIL inside RCF compound.

MGL is presently the sole authorised distributor of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and in the Raigad district in the state of Maharashtra, India.

It supplies CNG to more than 12 lakh vehicles which includes more than 4.7 lakh rickshaws and above 1.6 lakhs taxis & over 5 lakh cars in Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Chitradurg, Devangere, Latur and Dharashiv.