CNG Price Hike: IGL Raises Gas Prices By Rs 1/Kg In Noida, Other Cities From Mov 16—Check New Rates

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across select cities, with the new rates came into effect from 6:00 am on Nov. 16, 2025. The hike averages Rs 1 per kg across Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. The revised CNG rates will directly affect the daily travel expenses of millions of commuters in and around Delhi-NCR.

IGL stated that the price revision is aimed at offsetting the fluctuations in natural gas procurement costs and ensuring operational stability. Here's the city-wise CNG price hike announced by IGL:

1. Kanpur GA: Price revised from Rs 87.92 to Rs 88.92 per kg

2. Noida & Greater Noida GA: Price revised from Rs 84.70 to Rs 85.70 per kg

3. Ghaziabad GA (excluding Hapur): Price revised from Rs 84.70 to Rs 85.70 per kg