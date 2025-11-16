CNG Price Hike: IGL Raises Gas Prices By Rs 1/Kg In Noida, Other Cities From Mov 16—Check New Rates
CNG Price Hike: IGL said the the new rates came into effect from 6:00 am on Nov. 16, 2025. The hike averages Rs 1 per kg across Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across select cities, with the new rates came into effect from 6:00 am on Nov. 16, 2025. The hike averages Rs 1 per kg across Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. The revised CNG rates will directly affect the daily travel expenses of millions of commuters in and around Delhi-NCR.
IGL stated that the price revision is aimed at offsetting the fluctuations in natural gas procurement costs and ensuring operational stability. Here's the city-wise CNG price hike announced by IGL:
1. Kanpur GA: Price revised from Rs 87.92 to Rs 88.92 per kg
2. Noida & Greater Noida GA: Price revised from Rs 84.70 to Rs 85.70 per kg
3. Ghaziabad GA (excluding Hapur): Price revised from Rs 84.70 to Rs 85.70 per kg
IGL said that the revisions are necessary to maintain operational stability amid fluctuations in input and procurement costs. IGL reviews CNG prices periodically based on natural gas procurement trends, global prices, and government policies.
As of now, no additional changes have been announced for other geographical areas. However, commuters are advised to keep a check on IGL's website and social platforms to stay updated with any hike in CNG prices.
IGL retails CNG to automobiles and pipes natural gas to household kitchens and industries across the national capital and its adjoining cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. It also retails in few other cities in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. IGL's network consists of more than 28,000 km of pipeline network.
IGL meets the fuel requirements of over 2.1 million vehicles running on CNG through a network of over 950 CNG stations and has connected over three million households in the cities it operates with piped natural gas (PNG). Established in 1998, IGL primarily manages the city gas distribution.