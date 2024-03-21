CNG Price Cut: Will Mahanagar Gas Be Able To Sustain Its Margins?

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. stock declined approximately 18% after the CNG price was cut by Rs 2.5 per kilogram in Mumbai. This has resulted in the stock taking a 13% beating over a month period.

The negative reaction stemmed from concerns about higher regulatory risk for the fuel company, after Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said the Union government was willing to take measures to ensure that the full benefit of reforms is passed on to end-consumers.

This was compounded by the news that Mahanagar Gas' distribution exclusivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region ended in 2021. However, the impact on margins may not be as high as previously expected.