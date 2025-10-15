CMA CGM Inks Deal For Six India-Built LNG Container Ships In First For Global Carrier

Global shipping major CMA CGM (Compagnie Maritime d'Affrètement and Compagnie Générale Maritime) has signed a letter of intent with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) to build six dual-fuel LNG container vessels of 1,700 TEU each, marking the first time a leading international liner has commissioned LNG-powered ships from an Indian yard.

The vessels will be registered under the Indian flag, aligning with the Group’s push with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, while advancing its own energy transition goals toward net-zero by 2050.

The project will be executed with technical cooperation from Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2031 as part of CMA CGM’s fleet renewal strategy.

Dual-fuel capability allows the ships to run on LNG and be ready for future low-carbon fuels, a configuration the company says will significantly cut greenhouse-gas emissions compared with conventional tonnage. Beyond shipbuilding, CMA CGM is deepening its India footprint across the maritime value chain.