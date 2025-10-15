CMA CGM Inks Deal For Six India-Built LNG Container Ships In First For Global Carrier
Global shipping major CMA CGM (Compagnie Maritime d'Affrètement and Compagnie Générale Maritime) has signed a letter of intent with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) to build six dual-fuel LNG container vessels of 1,700 TEU each, marking the first time a leading international liner has commissioned LNG-powered ships from an Indian yard.
The vessels will be registered under the Indian flag, aligning with the Group’s push with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, while advancing its own energy transition goals toward net-zero by 2050.
The project will be executed with technical cooperation from Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2031 as part of CMA CGM’s fleet renewal strategy.
Dual-fuel capability allows the ships to run on LNG and be ready for future low-carbon fuels, a configuration the company says will significantly cut greenhouse-gas emissions compared with conventional tonnage. Beyond shipbuilding, CMA CGM is deepening its India footprint across the maritime value chain.
The Group has reflagged four vessels under the Indian registry in 2025, targets recruitment of 1,000 Indian seafarers by year-end, and plans to hire another 500 in 2026. It operates 19 weekly services connecting India to global markets and holds strategic stakes in terminals at Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal near Mumbai and at Mundra.
Its Chennai-based Global Business Services hub employs over 9,000 people, while subsidiary CEVA Logistics runs 105 sites across 31 cities, managing about 900,000 sq ft of warehousing.
The acquisition of Stellar VCS in 2023 further strengthened CEVA Logistics’ role in India’s contract logistics sector, offering global expertise and innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency.
Cochin Shipyard is pioneering the efforts of the Government of India’s vision to develop the country into a global maritime hub under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and this project is a perfect example to demonstrate such initiatives.