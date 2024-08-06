Cloud, B2B And Postpaid Offer Major Opportunities, Says Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Ltd. considers Cloud, Postpaid and B2B as the biggest opportunities going ahead.

It is crucial to reach an average revenue per user of Rs 300 to have an adequate return, it said in its investor conference call on Tuesday.

The company reported its first quarter results on Monday. It had a 128% quarter-on-quarter advance in net profit, beating analysts' estimates. Revenue was up 2.4% to Rs 38,506.40 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 39,096.4 crore.

Here are key takeaways from the investor conference call: