Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan Rajagopal Leaves Flipkart Group After 11 Years To Launch Own Venture

Cleartrip Chief Executive Officer and Flipkart veteran Ayyappan Rajagopal has moved on from the Walmart-backed group, after 11 years in various roles.

"After 11 years, 10 Big Billion Days, 7 different roles, and 3 very different companies (Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip), the time has come for me to bid adieu to the Flipkart group—the OG of the startup ecosystem in the country," Ayyappan said in a post on LinkedIn.

Ayyappan joined as a senior manager at Flipkart in the marketplace business as head of electronics. He moved up the ladder over the years, holding the positions of Senior Vice President at Flipkart, Chief Business Officer at Myntra, and Chief Executive Officer of the group's travel arm, Cleartrip.

"Joining as a senior manager 11 years ago and going on to become a CEO has been nothing but a dream run for me... Together, we have made Flipkart the #1 e-commerce platform in the country, the #1 smartphone player in the country, and the #1 laptop retailer in the country. We moved Cleartrip from #4 to #2 online travel agent in the country; we transitioned Myntra from a fashion player to a lifestyle destination; and the list goes on," he said.

Ayyappan confirmed that he will be starting his own venture soon in the consumer tech space.

"Me leaving the Flipkart group, which has been my home for the last 11 years, and starting up is my own independent decision since I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur, and I feel the time is right to do it now. Flipkart has churned out several entrepreneurs in the past, and I am happy to join this list. It will be in the consumer tech space, and it’s something that I’m super passionate about solving, and I believe it’s a massive problem that’s not solved yet," he said.