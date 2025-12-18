Clear Skies Ahead: Travel Industry Cruises Past Turbulence As It Enters 2026

An EY Report on Indian Tourism in 2025 showed that 57% of travel service providers reported higher bookings compared to 2022 levels. The report also highlighted a growing divergence across city tiers: travellers from tier-I and tier-II cities increasingly prefer international destinations, while those from tier-III cities remain more domestically focused.

Cleartrip’s Unpacked 2025 report, based on internal booking and search data, showed Gen Z travel bookings surging 650% in 2025. This cohort favours year-round travel, multiple destinations and mobile-first planning, with 66% of all bookings made via smartphones.

Internationally, Vietnam emerged as the breakout destination, recording a 133% jump in traffic, while Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok ranked high for spontaneous trips. Domestically, Varanasi and the Andaman Islands saw 20% growth, while Uttar Pradesh emerged as the most visited state, with stay searches for Prayagraj tripling and Bareilly quadrupling.