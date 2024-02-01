Claymore Investments Exits PB Fintech By Selling 5.42% For Rs 2,425 Crore

Foreign venture capital investor Claymore Investments (Mauritius) has exited PB Fintech Ltd. by selling its entire stake of 5.42% for over Rs 2,425 crore.

Claymore Investments offloaded 2.44 crore shares (5.42%) at Rs 992.8 apiece, according to block deal data from the Bombay Stock Exchange.

New World Fund bought 1.24 crore shares (2.75%), Capital Group Global Equity Fund (Canada) mopped up 25.31 lakh shares (0.56%), New World Fund Inc purchased 20.96 lakh shares (0.46%), and Small cap World Fund bought 63.67 lakh shares (1.41%) at Rs 992.8 apiece.

Capital Group New World Fund, American Funds Insurance Series New World Fund, and Capital Group Global Equity Fund were also among the other buyers.

Shares of PB Fintech closed 0.59% lower at Rs 996.9 apiece, as compared with a 0.15% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.