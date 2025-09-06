Classic Legends Slash Prices Of Jawa, Yezdi Bikes Post GST Reforms: Check New Rates

Classic Legends (CL) on Saturday announced the new prices for its line of celebrated performance classics under Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles with most of them, ranging from the Adventure, Roadster, Bobber, to the Scrambler, are now available at under Rs 2 lakh.

The company said that sale of Jawa and Yezdi in India was halted due to a policy change that banned the 2-stroke motorcycle, deemed unfit for the environment, but with GST 2.0 reforms, the Jawa and Yezdi will be back on the roads.

Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, "The government’s bold and timely GST reforms will bring a tectonic shift for the greater good, echoing the historic transition from 2-stroke to 4-stroke engines. Classic Legends welcomes the GST rationalisation, especially the reduced rate of 18 percent for under-350cc motorcycles, which covers our 293cc and 334cc Jawa and Yezdi performance classics."