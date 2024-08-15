Classic Legends Brings BSA Gold Star 650 To India To Rival Royal Enfield Twins

Powering the BSA Gold Star 650 is a reworked version of the 652 cc single-cylinder engine Rotax engine that did duty in bikes such as the now-discontinued BMW F650 Funduro— interestingly, the Bavarian ADV had a limited run in India over two decades ago when it was imported by what was then Hero Honda.

For BSA, a single-cylinder is an interesting choice, especially when direct rivals from the Royal Enfield stable are powered by a twin-cylinder mill for added smoothness. Still, the BSA scores over the Twins due to the fact that its engine is liquid cooled.

Upon launch, the BSA Gold Wing 650 will become the second largest single-cylinder engine on sale in India after the much pricier Ducati Hypermotard Mono.

The engine makes 45 BHP of power at the crank and sends 55 NM of torque to the rear wheel. That’s 2.5 BHP less and 2.7 NM more than the Interceptor. The torque on the BSA mill peaks much lower in the rev range at 4,000 rpm compared to 5,150 rpm on the RE. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed gearbox as against RE’s six.

At 213 kg, the BSA Gold Star 650 is 5 kg lighter than the Interceptor. It is available in two variants, but the differences is limited to the colourways.