Civil Aviation Ministry Recognises SpiceJet for 'Outstanding Customer Service'

SpiceJet Ltd., after a month of back-to-back setbacks, has been recognised as the airline for its outstanding customer service and timely resolution of complaints for the second consecutive year by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

AirSewa, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has praised the budget carrier's professionalism, courtesy, and dedication. “SpiceJet resolves complaints in a timely manner and does not have any pending cases,” said the ministry in an emailed statement to the company.

“The professionalism, courtesy, and dedication displayed by your support staff exceeded our expectations and made a significant difference in our experience. Your commitment to providing top-notch service is greatly appreciated, and we are confident that AirSewa will continue to excel with such a dedicated team,” the emailed statement said to SpiceJet.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 29, SpiceJet had placed 150 cabin crew members on a temporary three-month furlough amidst reports of financial crisis at the airline. The troubled airline attributed this decision to the lean travel season and a reduced fleet size, with the aim of ensuring long-term stability.