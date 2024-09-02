Civil Aviation Ministry Recognises SpiceJet for 'Outstanding Customer Service'
AirSewa, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has praised the budget carrier's professionalism, courtesy, and dedication.
SpiceJet Ltd., after a month of back-to-back setbacks, has been recognised as the airline for its outstanding customer service and timely resolution of complaints for the second consecutive year by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
AirSewa, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has praised the budget carrier's professionalism, courtesy, and dedication. “SpiceJet resolves complaints in a timely manner and does not have any pending cases,” said the ministry in an emailed statement to the company.
“The professionalism, courtesy, and dedication displayed by your support staff exceeded our expectations and made a significant difference in our experience. Your commitment to providing top-notch service is greatly appreciated, and we are confident that AirSewa will continue to excel with such a dedicated team,” the emailed statement said to SpiceJet.
Earlier this month, on Aug. 29, SpiceJet had placed 150 cabin crew members on a temporary three-month furlough amidst reports of financial crisis at the airline. The troubled airline attributed this decision to the lean travel season and a reduced fleet size, with the aim of ensuring long-term stability.
The furlough reports followed regulatory scrutiny of SpiceJet after flight cancellations and operational deficiencies were identified. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has since announced increased spot checks and night surveillance on the airline to ensure safety. SpiceJet has been under the DGCA's scrutiny since 2022 due to ongoing issues.
Prior to this incident, SpiceJet passengers were barred from boarding their flight at Dubai airport on August 29 after the Indian budget carrier failed to settle its outstanding dues with the airport, sources told NDTV Profit. The budget carrier later attributed the cancellations to "operational reasons."
The aforesaid incident was followed by an advisory from Mumbai International Airport on August 12, warning SpiceJet passengers of potential flight disruptions without specifying the reason. The advisory was withdrawn after SpiceJet resolved a minor financial issue with the airport.
SpiceJet has also been late in paying salaries to the staff. A section of employees received their July salaries in the month of August, sources told NDTV Profit.