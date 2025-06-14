City Union Bank Targets To Surpass Industry Growth Rate By 2-3% In FY26

City Union Bank is charting a cautious yet steady path to growth and aims to outpace the industry by 200 to 300 basis points (bps) in FY26, according to CEO N Kamakodi.

In a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday, Kamakodi said that the private lender is like a ‘test match player’ taking “a cautious and treaded path” towards steady growth.

“We have total comfort over the risk metrics and also on the growth per se. So, this had all along been our practice; this is how the bank had stayed profitable and efficient for 120 years, since it was started. We continue with the basics, so that like say, we take growth about two to three percent over and above the industry,” Kamakodi said.