Citi’s Wall Street Rebound Turns Raghavan Into CEO Contender

When Vis Raghavan heard that Citigroup Inc. Chief Jane Fraser was struggling to find someone to oversee investment banking last year, he called her with an audacious pitch: The London-based banker, whose star was dimming at Jamie Dimon’s JPMorgan Chase & Co., said he could work wonders for Citigroup’s franchise.

Fraser’s decision to hire him after just a few days of talks — including his quick flight to meet her in New York — appears to be paying off.

The hard-charging banker’s arrival last year has energized the division, pushing his team to relentlessly pursue deals while cutting underperformers to make way for marquee hires. Such was the signing-on pact Raghavan struck with Fraser: To propel Citigroup’s investment-banking revenue after years of languishing behind rivals who dominate the top three spots on Wall Street.

Citigroup has scaled the M&A advisory ranking and displaced rivals on at least two recent deals. And it’s not just the bank’s fortunes that are rising. Raghavan, whose lucrative welcome package lines him up to become Citigroup’s biggest individual shareholder, has emerged as a potential candidate to succeed Fraser one day, with some observers viewing his ability to revive the banking division as a test run for that role.

It’s a notable turn for a banker whose abrasive style had alienated some top leaders at his former employer. When JPMorgan shook up its ranks to position senior executives as potential Dimon successors early last year, Raghavan wasn’t among them. Negative feedback about his demanding personality also helped rule him out from another more senior banking position, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Now, Raghavan, 58, sits on Citigroup’s executive management team and is the only person with the executive vice chair title. He’s also the firm’s second-highest paid executive with a package of $22.6 million last year. And to compensate him for rewards accrued at JPMorgan, Fraser agreed to a $52 million make-whole award to be paid over seven years from his arrival at Citigroup, largely in deferred equity. In the words of one JPMorgan insider, Raghavan’s switch to Citigroup might be the greatest trade a banker ever made.

