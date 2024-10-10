Citigroup Acquires Stakes In Ideaforge Technology At Rs 43.63 Crore

A public shareholder of Ideaforge Technology Ltd. exits the company by selling a 1.51% stake for Rs 42.71 crore through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs through its affiliate offloaded 6.49 lakh shares, or 1.51%, at Rs 657.67 apiece, according to the National Stock Exchange bulk data.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius obtained 6.65 lakh shares, or 1.55%, for Rs 43.63 crore at Rs 656 apiece.

Ideaforge designs and manufactures world-class drones for mapping, security, and surveillance applications. It is also a preeminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS. Also, the company's customers have successfully completed more than 550,000 flights with our UAVs.