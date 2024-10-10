Citigroup Acquires Stakes In Ideaforge Technology At Rs 43.63 Crore

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCitigroup Acquires Stakes In Ideaforge Technology At Rs 43.63 Crore
10 Oct 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Public shareholder Ideaforge Technology exits the company by selling 1.51% stake for Rs 42.71 crore.

A public shareholder of Ideaforge Technology Ltd. exits the company by selling a 1.51% stake for Rs 42.71 crore through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs through its affiliate offloaded 6.49 lakh shares, or 1.51%, at Rs 657.67 apiece, according to the National Stock Exchange bulk data.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius obtained 6.65 lakh shares, or 1.55%, for Rs 43.63 crore at Rs 656 apiece.

Ideaforge designs and manufactures world-class drones for mapping, security, and surveillance applications. It is also a preeminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS. Also, the company's customers have successfully completed more than 550,000 flights with our UAVs.

Other Deals

Through a block deal on Thursday, the promoter of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd. also exited the company by offloading a 60.37% stake in the company for Rs 6,927.40 crore.

Hoechst Gmbh traded 1.39 crore shares, or 60.37%, with Opella Healthcare Participations B V at 4,982 apiece.

Shares of Ideaforge Technology closed 1.09% lower at Rs 676.75 apiece, compared to a 0.07% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty.

The stock has fallen 13.20% in the last 12 months and 18.48% year-to-date.

Of the three analysts tracking the company, all three maintain a "buy" rating, according to the Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 21.6%.

