Cities & Claims: Delhi, Bengaluru Lead India's Health Insurance Bookings In 2025

New platform data from Policybazaar’s year-ender fintech report revealed that India’s health insurance story in 2025 was shaped by two forces: big-city demand at the top end, and an even larger surge from smaller towns across the country.

Delhi and Bengaluru emerged as the top cities by health insurance bookings, with Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai also among the leading contributors.

Top claims reasons cited were heart-related conditions, cancer and cataract. At the same time, infectious and seasonal illnesses were high, day-care procedures and accidental injuries.