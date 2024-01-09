Citi Q3 Preview: Nifty 50 Companies Likely To Deliver 8% Earnings Growth

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. are among the companies that could be potential positive surprises this earnings season, according to Citi.

The research firm also cited Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. that could strong earnings in the quarter ended December, according to its note. The season kicks off this week with information technology companies reporting numbers.

Citi expects 8% year-on-year earnings growth for Nifty 50 companies in the third quarter, according to its note. It projects companies within its coverage to deliver 17% profit growth. Operating income is estimated to rise 12% and 10%, respectively, for Citi universe and Nifty 50 companies, it said.

Auto, industrials, non-lending financial companies, gas utilities and cement are among the sectors that will report strong growth in earnings in the quarter ended December, according to Citi. IT services, banks and staples may report subdued earnings, the note said.