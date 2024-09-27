Cisco Starts Manufacturing Unit In Chennai, Expects To Drive $1.3 Billion Revenue

Networking company Cisco on Friday inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India. The facility at Sriperumbudur in Chennai will produce a range of Cisco’s routing and switching products.

With this strategic investment, Cisco aims to drive over $1.3 billion in revenue, broadening its supply chain. The facility is also expected to create 1,200 jobs in the state. Cisco has collaborated with Flex to successfully build the Chennai site.

“This expansion not only deepens our presence in India, but also strengthens our partnerships with customers, partners, and the government. By delivering cutting-edge technology from this facility to our customers in India and across the globe, we are enhancing supply chain reliability and catalyzing innovation, both locally and globally,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and chief executive officer of Cisco.

The facility will initially focus on Cisco’s Network Convergence System 540 Series of routers and represents the first phase of the company’s multiyear investment plan.

Further innovation and technical advancements are planned in the next phase including printed circuit board assembly components with several layers, products requiring, at times, thousands of individual components, and industrial-grade products.

The products manufactured in India will also be exported to other international markets, in addition to aiding the domestic demand.

With the new facility, Cisco is broadening its technical manufacturing capabilities to enable additional customers and market segments, said the company.