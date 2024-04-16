Cipla To Acquire Ivia Beaute Brands For Rs 130 Crore

Commenting on the acquisition, CHL CEO and Whole Time Director Shivam Puri said, "This move not only solidifies our presence in the expansive and dynamic beauty and personal care sector but also builds on our well-established footprint in Tier 2-6 cities."

He further said, "Integrating Astaberry, Ikin and Bhimsaini into our portfolio seamlessly complements our existing offerings across key OTC/consumer healthcare categories, empowering us to deliver comprehensive solutions that cater effectively to the diverse everyday needs of our consumers."

With a brand legacy of over 16 years, Astaberry caters to consumers through a wide range of unique products to help them address their skincare needs, the company said.