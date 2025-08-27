Cipla Recalls Over 20,000 Packs Of Inhalation Drug In US

Business NewsBusinessCipla Recalls Over 20,000 Packs Of Inhalation Drug In US
The company is recalling 20,352 packs of the inhalation drug due to 'Failed Stability Specifications

27 Aug 2025, 07:02 PM IST i
New Jersey-based Cipla USA, Inc. initiated the Class III recall on July 24 this year.  (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Drug major Cipla is recalling over 20,000 packs of a medication, used to treat asthma and certain types of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in the US, according to the US health regulator.

In its latest Enforcement Report, the US Food and Drug Administration stated that Cipla USA, Inc., an arm of the Mumbai-based drug major, is recalling Ibuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol.

The company is recalling 20,352 packs of the inhalation drug due to 'Failed Stability Specifications', it stated.

'Out-of-specification results were observed in Induction Port during the analysis of Particle size distribution at the 12-month time point,' USFDA added.

Albuterol is used to treat or prevent bronchospasm in patients with asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases.

New Jersey-based Cipla USA, Inc. initiated the Class III recall on July 24 this year.

As per the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a 'situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences'.

