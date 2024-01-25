Cipla Maintains 24% Ebitda Guidance For FY24

Cipla Ltd. is maintaining its 24% Ebitda guidance for FY24, despite a seasonally slow January-March quarter, according to Chief Executive Officer Umang Vohra.

The company's nine-month Ebitda margin stood at 25.4%.

In the third quarter, the company saw higher revenue from the U.S. due to market share gains and product pick-ups due to the typical buying of stock in December, he said.

The India business grew at 12%, which was higher than that witnessed in the overall pharma market in India, according to him. And their South African business also did well, he said.

For Q4, Vohra has guided for U.S. revenue of around $220 million, lower than the Q3 run-rate where sales were around $225 million. For India, he said that due to reverse seasonality, there will be a slowdown. "We are not seeing any unusual pick-up in anti-infectives in January."