Cipla Expects To Sustain 24% Ebitda Margin, Says Management

Cipla Ltd.'s management has guided for 24% margin target for FY24 and expects it to sustain at the level in the following years.

This comes as the company recorded 26.46% margin in the third quarter of FY24.

"Q3 is the best quarter for us seasonally, hence, we reported higher margins. But 24% is a sustainable target for the following years," Global Chief Financial Officer Ashish Adukia told NDTV Profit.

This is despite different dynamics impacting costs. The company is looking to inch up investments in its field force in order to grow organically in India and in research and development, he said. However, for now, the management has guided for R&D in the range of 6-7%.

Freight costs are seeing some elevation due to the Red Sea crisis, but it's still not having a large impact on overall costs, the management said.