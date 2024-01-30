CIEL Group Eyes Rs 1,200 Crore Revenue By This Financial Year: Pandiarajan

"The acquisition of Aargee Staffing Services, contributing Rs 20 crore to the annual revenue, reflects our strategic approach to expanding our service offerings and market presence," he said. "We are confident that our strong fundamentals and strategic investments will continue to drive value for our shareholders."

CIEL Group's entity Ma Foi today launched a human resources product "Helevate" which is designed to prepare students for success in corporate HR operational roles. Helevate ensures participants not only gain practical skills but also bridge the gap between academics and the demands of the HR profession.