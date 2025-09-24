Cholamandalam To Pass Benefits Of Lower Floating Rates To Customers: CFO Arul Selvan D

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company expects improvement in net interest margins (NIMs) over the next two quarters, as falling interest rates and reductions in the Marginal Cost of Fund-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by banks lower the cost of funds, according to the President and CFO, Arul Selvan D.

For the portion of the portfolio tied to floating-rate loans, the company will pass on the benefit of lower rates to customers, as these rates adjust with market changes. However, since vehicle loans, a significant part of the portfolio, are largely fixed-rate, the overall impact on NIMs remains positive.

“55% of the loans which we have given are fixed-rate books. So we stand to benefit when rates come down. We will have a better cost of funds without having to pass on the benefit to vehicle finance customers. While we may have to pass on the benefit to floating rate books, like Loans Against Property (LAP) and home loans,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

Selvan compared this to the time when interest rates were rising. At that time, NIMs decreased because the company’s existing loans, issued at lower rates when borrowing costs were low, earned less relative to the higher cost of funds.