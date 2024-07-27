Cholamandalam Investment Appoints Ravindra Kumar Kundu As MD

The Board of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. has announced the elevation of Ravindra Kumar Kundu as its Managing Director.

His term of appointment would be for a period of five years with effect from Oct. 7.

Kundu currently serves Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company as its Executive Director. Under his leadership, the company in a statement said, the Assets Under Management grew to Rs 1,53,000 crore in FY24 from Rs 67,000 crore in FY20.