NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCholamandalam Investment Appoints Ravindra Kumar Kundu As MD
ADVERTISEMENT

Cholamandalam Investment Appoints Ravindra Kumar Kundu As MD

Kundu currently serves Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company as its Executive Director.

27 Jul 2024, 05:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person holding Indian two rupees bank notes for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A person holding Indian two rupees bank notes for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ Source: NDTV Profit)

The Board of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. has announced the elevation of Ravindra Kumar Kundu as its Managing Director.

His term of appointment would be for a period of five years with effect from Oct. 7.

Kundu currently serves Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company as its Executive Director. Under his leadership, the company in a statement said, the Assets Under Management grew to Rs 1,53,000 crore in FY24 from Rs 67,000 crore in FY20.

ALSO READ

Federal Bank Hits Record After RBI Approves Appointing KVS Manian As CEO

Opinion
Federal Bank Hits Record After RBI Approves Appointing KVS Manian As CEO
Read More

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance is the financial services division of the diversified conglomerate the Murugappa Group.

Kundu has been with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for 24 years, has an overall experience of 36 years in automobile and financial services industry.

For the April-June 2024 quarter, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 942 crore, up by 29.7% from Rs 726 crore registered in the year ago period.

The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 5,828 crore from Rs 4,134 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

ALSO READ

Punjab National Bank Q1: Profit More Than Doubles On Lower Provisions

Opinion
Punjab National Bank Q1: Profit More Than Doubles On Lower Provisions
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT