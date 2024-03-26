Chocoholics Won’t Be The Only Victims Of Cocoa’s Surge

To understand what’s happening one needs to look at the plumbing of the market — and who’s bearish and who’s bullish. Why are some traders still maintaining short positions – that is, bearish bets – in cocoa futures even though every fundamental has pointed toward higher prices for several months? The reason is hedging. Cocoa traders holding a long position in the physical market — owning inventories of cocoa beans or semi-processed products such as cocoa liquor, butter and powder — typically offset that by taking the opposite position in the financial market. The hedge should work; in a rising market, like the current one, losses on the short positions are covered by gains on the value of the physical holdings. But as they wait for the financial contracts to mature — as long as several months — they need cash to meet margin calls on those losses on derivatives.