Global Chips Battle Intensifies With $81 Billion Subsidy Surge

Europe’s two largest projects are in Germany: an Intel fab planned in Magdeburg worth about $36 billion and receiving nearly $11 billion in subsidies, and a TSMC joint venture worth roughly $11 billion, half of which will be covered by government funds. Even so, the European Commission has not yet given final approval for state aid to either, and experts caution that the bloc’s investments will not be enough to achieve its goal of making 20% of the world’s semiconductors by 2030.